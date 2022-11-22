  • Captains of seven national teams including England's Harry Kane had planned to wear a rainbow armband in support of a campaign promoting inclusivity during the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. | AFP-JIJI
Doha – England, Germany and five other European teams at the FIFA World Cup on Monday abandoned plans to wear rainbow-themed armbands in support of LGBTQ rights because of the threat of FIFA disciplinary action.

Belgium, one of the teams, also said that soccer’s governing body will not allow them to use their rainbow-tinged second kit with the word “Love” on the collar.

