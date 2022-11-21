  • France center Jonathan Danty scores a try that was later ruled out after a video assistant referee check during the autumn international rugby union test match between France and Japan at Stadium de Toulouse, in Toulouse, France, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    France center Jonathan Danty scores a try that was later ruled out after a video assistant referee check during the autumn international rugby union test match between France and Japan at Stadium de Toulouse, in Toulouse, France, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

Toulouse, France – France captain Charles Ollivon said Sunday’s 35-17 Autumn Nations Series victory over Japan helps “grow confidence” as they continued their winning run before next year’s Rugby World Cup on home soil.

Winger Damian Penaud crossed twice as Les Bleus claimed a 13th straight success less than 10 months out from the tournament.

