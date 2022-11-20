Sapporo – World champion Shoma Uno successfully defended his men’s title Saturday at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating’s NHK Trophy, beating short program winner Sota Yamamoto in a 1-2 finish for Japan.
Uno scored 188.10 for his free skate to total 279.76 at Makomanai Sekisuiheim Ice Arena, finishing 21.91 ahead of Yamamoto, who claimed his second straight silver medal on the Grand Prix circuit. South Korea’s Cha Jun-hwan took bronze with 254.76.
