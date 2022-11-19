  • Owen Farrell is set to win his 100th cap for England when the team meets New Zealand on Saturday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

London – England coach Eddie Jones compared playing New Zealand to climbing Mount Everest as he urged his side to reach the summit against the All Blacks at Twickenham on Saturday.

England has won just eight out of 42 Tests — including one draw — against the All Blacks.

