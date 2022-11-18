  • The Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run to establish a new AL single-season record in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 4. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Yankees' Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run to establish a new AL single-season record in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 4. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI, REUTERS

  • SHARE

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who belted an American League record 62 home runs, was named the AL MVP ahead of Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani on Thursday.

Judge broke Roger Maris’s iconic single-season AL home run record, leading MLB not only in homers but also RBIs (131), total bases (391) and runs scored (133).

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW