    A man playing a tuba as a crowd gather at a shopping mall in the Shatin area of Hong Kong, to sing a recently penned protest song titled "Glory to Hong Kong" on Sept. 11, 2019 in Hong Kong. Hong Kong's government reacted with fury on Monday after the popular democracy protest song was played instead of the Chinese national anthem for the city's team at a rugby sevens tournament in South Korea. | AFP-JIJI

Hong Kong’s government reacted with fury on Monday after a popular democracy protest song was played instead of the Chinese national anthem for the city’s team at a rugby sevens tournament in South Korea.

The city’s sports teams play the Chinese national anthem, but before Hong Kong took on South Korea in the final of the Asia Rugby Sevens Series in Incheon on Sunday, “Glory to Hong Kong” was played instead.

