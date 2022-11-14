  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates during an NFL International Series game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates during an NFL International Series game against the Seattle Seahawks at Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany on Sunday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

For NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, American football’s first regular season foray into Germany could hardly have stuck closer to the script.

A nail-biting 21-16 win for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Seattle Seahawks — thanks to a vintage performance from star quarterback Tom Brady — would have satisfied most pre-game targets, but it was the ease with which Germany adopted the NFL which will please the commissioner the most.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW