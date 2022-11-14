The newly crowned Japan Series champion Orix Buffaloes had to make more room in their trophy case as three players were named among this season’s Mitsui Golden Glove Award winners on Monday.
Ace pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto and third baseman Yuma Mune each won for the second straight season in the Pacific League, while outfielder Shuhei Fukuda was a first-time recipient.
