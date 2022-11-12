  • France head coach Fabien Galthie watches from behind Antoine Dupont during a training session in Marcoussis, France, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI
    France head coach Fabien Galthie watches from behind Antoine Dupont during a training session in Marcoussis, France, on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Paris – With less than 10 months to go until the Rugby World Cup, host nation France welcomes South Africa, the reigning champion, to Marseille on Saturday, but the home side is refusing the title of tournament “favorite” despite a record 11-match unbeaten run.

Les Bleus’ impressive stretch of victories goes back to July 2021 and includes a convincing win over New Zealand and the nation’s first Six Nations Grand Slam in more than a decade.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW