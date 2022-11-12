Paris – With less than 10 months to go until the Rugby World Cup, host nation France welcomes South Africa, the reigning champion, to Marseille on Saturday, but the home side is refusing the title of tournament “favorite” despite a record 11-match unbeaten run.
Les Bleus’ impressive stretch of victories goes back to July 2021 and includes a convincing win over New Zealand and the nation’s first Six Nations Grand Slam in more than a decade.
