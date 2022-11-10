London – Mako Vunipola has said the memory of how former teammate Alex Lozowski’s England career came to an end against Japan means there is no chance of Eddie Jones’ men taking the Brave Blossoms lightly at Twickenham on Saturday.
Four years ago, Lozowski missed a tackle on opposing midfielder Ryoto Nakamura and Jones responded by replacing the Saracens center at half-time and never picking him again.
