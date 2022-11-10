  • Japan’s Keita Inagaki carries the ball against New Zealand at National Stadium on Oct. 29. | KYODO
    Japan’s Keita Inagaki carries the ball against New Zealand at National Stadium on Oct. 29. | KYODO

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

London – Mako Vunipola has said the memory of how former teammate Alex Lozowski’s England career came to an end against Japan means there is no chance of Eddie Jones’ men taking the Brave Blossoms lightly at Twickenham on Saturday.

Four years ago, Lozowski missed a tackle on opposing midfielder Ryoto Nakamura and Jones responded by replacing the Saracens center at half-time and never picking him again.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW