  • South Korea's Son Heung-min runs after the ball during a match against United Arab Emirates in Goyang, South Korea, on Nov. 11, 2021. Son is in a race to get healthy in time for the Qatar World Cup. | REUTERS
    South Korea's Son Heung-min runs after the ball during a match against United Arab Emirates in Goyang, South Korea, on Nov. 11, 2021. Son is in a race to get healthy in time for the Qatar World Cup. | REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

London – Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is confident Son Heung-min will be fit for the World Cup after the South Korean forward had surgery for a serious facial injury.

The Spurs star sustained a fracture around his left eye when he collided with Chancel Mbemba during the club’s 2-1 win over Marseille last week.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW