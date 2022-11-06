  • New Zealand's Ardie Savea (second from left) scores the team's sixth try against Wales during a friendly test in Cardiff on Saturday. | REUTERS
Cardiff – Ardie Savea delivered a backrow masterclass to help New Zealand extend their winning streak over Wales to 33 matches with a record 55-23 victory at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.

The All Blacks, who have not lost to the Welsh since 1953, jumped into an early lead with two short-range power tries from hooker Cody Taylor.

