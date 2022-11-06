  • The Astros hoist the trophy after winning the World Series over the Phillies in Houston's Minute Maid Park on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Astros hoist the trophy after winning the World Series over the Phillies in Houston's Minute Maid Park on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Yordan Alvarez smashed a three-run homer and the Houston Astros captured their second World Series in six seasons on Saturday with a 4-1 victory over Philadelphia.

The Cuban slugger’s sixth-inning blast off Phillies relief pitcher Jose Alvarado gave Houston the lead for good as the Astros took Major League Baseball’s best-of-seven championship final four games to two.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW