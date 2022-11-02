Dublin – Ireland need to emulate their opponents this weekend, South Africa’s Sringboks, and win the Rugby World Cup if they are to merit being called the best team in the world, captain Johnny Sexton said on Tuesday.
The 37-year-old iconic fly-half inspired his side to a historic series win in New Zealand in July that saw them rise to the top of the rankings.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.