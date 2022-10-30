  • Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez crouches after the final whistle in the team's loss to Leeds at Anfield on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez crouches after the final whistle in the team's loss to Leeds at Anfield on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Liverpool – Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool are putting their place in the Champions League next season at risk with a disastrous start to the season after Leeds United stunned the Anfield crowd with a 2-1 win on Saturday.

Crysencio Summerville’s 89th minute goal inflicted the Reds’ first home league defeat in front of a crowd since April 2017.

