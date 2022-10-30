  • Shoma Uno listens to Japan's national anthem after winning gold in the men's competition at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Canada, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    Shoma Uno listens to Japan's national anthem after winning gold in the men's competition at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Canada, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Mississauga, Canada – Japan’s reigning world champion Shoma Uno rallied in the free skate to snatch the Skate Canada men’s crown from compatriot Kao Miura by 7.86 points on Saturday.

Uno, the 24-year-old Japanese star who owns three Olympic medals, had five quadruple jumps, albeit not all of pristine quality, on the way to a total of 273.15 points.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW