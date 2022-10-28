Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker says the first World Series since 1950 without a U.S.-born Black player “looks bad” but is counting on a new generation to restore baseball diversity.
Astros outfielder Michael Brantley underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in August, and as a result neither Houston nor the Philadelphia Phillies will have a Black player from the U.S. in the lineup when the World Series begins Friday.
