  • Astros manager Dusty Baker speaks during a news conference in Houston on Thursday. | THOMAS SHEA / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Astros manager Dusty Baker speaks during a news conference in Houston on Thursday. | THOMAS SHEA / USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker says the first World Series since 1950 without a U.S.-born Black player “looks bad” but is counting on a new generation to restore baseball diversity.

Astros outfielder Michael Brantley underwent season-ending surgery on his right shoulder in August, and as a result neither Houston nor the Philadelphia Phillies will have a Black player from the U.S. in the lineup when the World Series begins Friday.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW