Serena Williams on Monday said she has not retired from tennis and that the chances of her returning are “very high” after she previously indicated that she would step away from the sport after last month’s U.S. Open.
“I am not retired,” Williams said at a conference in San Francisco while promoting her investment company, Serena Ventures.
