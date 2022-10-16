  • Russia's Andrey Rublev competes in the men's singles semifinal match at the Astana Open tennis tournament in Astana, Kazakhstan on Oct. 8. | AFP-JIJI
Andrey Rublev secured his place in the Gijon Open final with a comfortable 6-4, 6-4 victory over Dominic Thiem on Saturday.

The Russian, top seed and ranked ninth in the world, will face Sebastian Korda in Sunday’s final after he beat Arthur Rinderknech 7-6, 6-3.

