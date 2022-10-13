  • France's Sarah Abitbol (L) and Stephane Bernadis perform during the gala exhibition at the European Figure Skating Championships in Malmo, Sweden, in 2003. | AFP-JIJI
    France's Sarah Abitbol (L) and Stephane Bernadis perform during the gala exhibition at the European Figure Skating Championships in Malmo, Sweden, in 2003. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Paris – Former figure skating star Sarah Abitbol lifted the lid on sexual abuse in sports in France by revealing she was raped by her former coach as a teenager — but says she feels she was “punished” as a result.

Hailed as a “heroine” for having raised awareness, she says she sometimes feels “punished” for speaking out — but insists she would change nothing in her approach to revealing such a harrowing experience.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW