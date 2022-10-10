  • The Jets' Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner hits Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the first play of their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday. Bridgewater was removed from the game under the NFL's tougher concussion protocols | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Jets' Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner hits Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the first play of their game in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Sunday. Bridgewater was removed from the game under the NFL's tougher concussion protocols | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

The NFL’s new, tougher concussion protocols debuted Sunday, with Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater removed after one play in a 40-17 loss to the New York Jets.

Bridgewater, starting in place of concussion-sidelined Tua Tagovailoa, was the first player to be pulled from an NFL contest over the new “ataxia” no-go rule prompted by an injured Tagovailoa being allowed to return to a game two weeks ago.

