  • Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) takes a shot against the Wizards during a preseason game at Saitama Super Arena on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Warriors guard Stephen Curry (center) takes a shot against the Wizards during a preseason game at Saitama Super Arena on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

Stephen Curry was on his way out the door and out of Japan when a photographer called out for the two-time NBA MVP to do his trademark night-night pose — where he puts two hands to his head in a sleeping motion — for the camera.

Curry turned slightly and barely broke stride as he looked back and quipped in response, “Maybe in June.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW