  • Urawa forward Kiko Seike (left) attacks the Beleza goal as Verdy's Azusa Iwashimizu defends during the first half of the WE League Cup final at Ajinomoto Field Nishigaoka on Saturday. | KYODO
With less than 20 minutes left on the clock and a 3-0 lead at the inaugural WE League Cup final, Tokyo Verdy Beleza players couldn’t be blamed for feeling like they had one hand on the championship trophy.

That memo didn’t appear to have reached Urawa Reds Ladies, who equalized the game 3-3 with an inspired burst of attacking before winning a penalty shootout 4-2 to seal a domestic cup double at Ajinomoto Field Nishigaoka in northern Tokyo.

