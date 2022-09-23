  • Tamawashi, who won his only Emperor's Cup in January 2019, improved to 11-2 by thrusting down No. 10 Nishikifuji (9-4) on Friday in Tokyo. | KYODO
Tamawashi stayed one win clear of his nearest rivals at the Autumn Grand Sumo Tournament on Friday after comfortably beating fellow title contender Nishikifuji.

The No. 3 maegashira from Mongolia, who won his only Emperor’s Cup in January 2019, improved to 11-2 by thrusting down No. 10 Nishikifuji (9-4).

