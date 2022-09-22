The All Blacks will be without captain Sam Cane for the clash with Australia at Eden Park this weekend but Ardie Savea returns to the back row for the final round Rugby Championship fixture.

Flanker Cane and center David Havili suffered concussions in the 39-37 win over the Wallabies in Melbourne in New Zealand’s last outing and both miss Saturday’s return match in Auckland. Lock Sam Whitelock will lead the side in Cane’s absence for a match which the All Blacks need to win as convincingly as possible to ensure South Africa do not pip them to the title after their final-round encounter with Argentina.