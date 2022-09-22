  • Australia's coach Dave Rennie speaks with New Zealand's Sam Cane (right) after after the Rugby Championship match between the two countries at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Sept. 15. | AFP-JIJI
    Australia's coach Dave Rennie speaks with New Zealand's Sam Cane (right) after after the Rugby Championship match between the two countries at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on Sept. 15. | AFP-JIJI
  • SHARE

The All Blacks will be without captain Sam Cane for the clash with Australia at Eden Park this weekend but Ardie Savea returns to the back row for the final round Rugby Championship fixture.

Flanker Cane and center David Havili suffered concussions in the 39-37 win over the Wallabies in Melbourne in New Zealand’s last outing and both miss Saturday’s return match in Auckland. Lock Sam Whitelock will lead the side in Cane’s absence for a match which the All Blacks need to win as convincingly as possible to ensure South Africa do not pip them to the title after their final-round encounter with Argentina.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,