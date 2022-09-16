  • New Zealand's Jordie Barrett (left) scores a last minute try as he is tackled by Australia's Marika Koroibete during the Rugby Championship match between Australia and New Zealand in Melbourne on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
Australia coach Dave Rennie said he had never seen a call like the one French referee Mathieu Raynal made that cost his side victory over New Zealand, but the All Blacks' Ian Foster insisted the decision was "clear cut."

The Wallabies were on the verge of an incredible come-from-behind win, leading 37-34 in the final minute in Melbourne on Thursday, when Bernard Foley was penalized.

