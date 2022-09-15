  • Serena Williams attends the Michael Kors runway show during New York Fashion week in New York on Wednesday. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion who recently retired, has hinted that she might not be done. | AFP-JIJI
Serena Williams, who seemed to make a farewell to competitive tennis at the U.S. Open, dropped a hint she might not be done on Wednesday by evoking a famous retirement U-turn.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she liked the example of 45-year-old NFL star quarterback Tom Brady, who retired in February only to say six weeks later he was coming back for a 23rd season.

