Serena Williams, who seemed to make a farewell to competitive tennis at the U.S. Open, dropped a hint she might not be done on Wednesday by evoking a famous retirement U-turn.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, said on ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she liked the example of 45-year-old NFL star quarterback Tom Brady, who retired in February only to say six weeks later he was coming back for a 23rd season.
