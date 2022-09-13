  • Australia coach Dave Rennie is aiming for a key win against New Zealand's All Blacks in Melbourne on Thursday. | AFP-JIJI
  • AFP-Jiji

Melbourne – Head coach Dave Rennie is confident a new-look Australia can get one hand on the elusive Bledisloe Cup with victory over New Zealand in Melbourne on Thursday, but warned the Wallabies must be at their best.

To bring home the silverware from New Zealand for the first time since 2002, the Wallabies will need to win at Docklands Stadium before repeating the feat at Eden Park in Auckland nine days later.

