    Manu Ginobili speaks during his induction in the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

Four-time NBA champion Manu Ginobili of Argentina looked back with affection on a career that spanned three continents and included Olympic gold on Saturday as he entered the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Ginobili, a creative and unpredictable guard whose celebrated “Euro-step” stymied defenders, was greeted by cheers of “Ma-nuuu, Ma-nuuu” as he spoke at Symphony Hall in Springfield, Massachusetts.

