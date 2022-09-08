  • Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to pass against the Broncos during a preseason game in Orchard Park, New York, on Aug. 20. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    Bills quarterback Josh Allen drops back to pass against the Broncos during a preseason game in Orchard Park, New York, on Aug. 20. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  REUTERS

The Buffalo Bills will begin their quest for a long-awaited Super Bowl title when they face the reigning champion Los Angeles Rams on Thursday in the first game of an NFL season that could be the last for decorated Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Buffalo, which famously lost four consecutive Super Bowls in the early 1990s, has an elite quarterback, Josh Allen, at the helm of a dynamic offense that can strike fear into defenses and has been tabbed as the early favorite to win it all.

