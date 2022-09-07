  • Ons Jabeur hits a return to Ajla Tomljanovic during their U.S. Open women's singles quarterfinal in New York on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
New York – Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur became the first African woman in history to reach the semifinals of the U.S. Open on Tuesday, as France’s Caroline Garcia ended the hopes of American teenager Coco Gauff to advance to the last four.

Jabeur, who also claimed a notable first in July as the first woman from Africa to reach the final at Wimbledon, scored a 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) win over Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

