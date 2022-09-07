  • Racing's French center Virimi Vakatawa discusses his retirement during a news conference in the Parisian suburb of Plessis-Robinson on Tuesday. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – France center Virimi Vakatawa said in an emotional news conference on Tuesday that it was hard to wake up and accept he would never train with his teammates again, having had to retire due to a heart defect.

The 30-year-old Fiji-born player’s problem had surfaced prior to the 2019 Rugby World Cup, the doctor from his Top 14 club Racing 92 Sylvain Blanchard revealed at the news conference.

