  • Margaret Court holds the current record for Grand Slams with 24 singles titles, the last of which she won in 1973. | REUTERS
    Margaret Court holds the current record for Grand Slams with 24 singles titles, the last of which she won in 1973. | REUTERS

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

London – Australian tennis great Margaret Court says her admiration for Serena Williams is not reciprocated after the American retired just one major short of equaling her all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Williams was widely hailed as the greatest player ever after she bowed out of the sport following defeat to Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the U.S. Open on Friday.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,