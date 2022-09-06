  • PSG players flew 380 kilometers for their weekend French first-division game against Nantes. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – French first-division giants Paris Saint-Germain made light work of their opponent Nantes in an away game this weekend, but then received a volley of criticism for making the relatively short journey to western France by plane.

“From Paris to Nantes with @qatarairways!” the Qatar-owned side tweeted as it showed Kylian Mbappe and other PSG stars boarding a jet for Nantes, just 380 kilometers from Paris.

