  Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the U.S. Open in New York on Wednesday.
    Serena Williams celebrates after defeating Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the U.S. Open in New York on Wednesday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-JIJI

New York – Serena Williams dramatically extended her iconic career with a never-say-die, three-set victory over world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit at the US Open on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old, 23-time Grand Slam champion triumphed 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-2 in front of a raucous crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium to reach the third round of a tournament she has won six times.

