Naomi Osaka believes the pressure she has put on herself to turn around her on-court struggles in time for the U.S. Open has left her feeling “very anxious” heading into the year’s final Grand Slam.
Osaka, who has two U.S. Open titles among her four career Grand Slam triumphs and has been open about her mental health struggles, revealed her feelings when asked about her mindset ahead of this year’s tournament, which was set to begin Monday.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this support page.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.