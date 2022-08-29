  • Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi scores his first of three first-half goals Sunday against Dundee United at Tannadice in Dundee, Scotland. | KYODO
  AFP-Jiji

Glasgow – Celtic thrashed Dundee United 9-0 as hat-tricks from Kyogo Furuhashi and Liel Abada helped set a new Scottish Premiership record for the biggest away win on Sunday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side ran riot at Tannadice thanks to the trebles from Furuhashi and Abada, as well as goals from Jota, Josip Juranovic and Carl Starfelt.

