  • All Blacks head coach Ian Foster walks onto the field after the team's Rugby Championship defeat to Argentina in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
    All Blacks head coach Ian Foster walks onto the field after the team's Rugby Championship defeat to Argentina in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

  • AFP-Jiji

  • SHARE

Christchurch, New Zealand – All Blacks coach Ian Foster on Saturday pleaded with the New Zealand public for patience after his side lost to Argentina on home soil for the first time in Christchurch.

A dark cloud is now hanging over Foster and his team again after a performance that cast their 35-23 win over the Springboks in Johannesburg two weeks ago as a false dawn.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,