  Rafael Nadal will be trying to win his third Grand Slam title this year when the U.S. Open begins Aug. 29.
  • AFP-JIJI

New York – Rafael Nadal will be chasing his fifth U.S. Open crown and 23rd Grand Slam title when the tournament begins next week, while Novak Djokovic is desperately clinging to a forlorn hope of even being allowed into New York.

The 36-year-old Nadal, who made his U.S. debut 19 years ago, is dragging his injury-prone body into an event he won in 2013, 2017 and in 2019, his last appearance at Flushing Meadows.

