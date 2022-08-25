  • AFP-JIJI

Kyiv – A Ukrainian Premier League match lasted 4 hours, 27 minutes instead of the normal 90 minutes after being interrupted by air-raid sirens on Wednesday.

Rukh Lviv and Metalist Kharkiv kicked off their match at Ukraina stadium in the western city of Lviv and was stopped three times after sirens sounded.

