  • Manchester United's Marcus Rashford (left) scores against Liverpool in a Premier League game at Old Trafford on Monday. | REUTERS
Manchester – Erik ten Hag secured his first win as Manchester United manager as goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford beat Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford on Monday.

United had started the weekend bottom of the Premier League, but moved above Liverpool on a massive night for the club’s new Dutch manager.

