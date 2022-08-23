Showboating badminton star Kento Momota promised to cool down after being fired up by an adoring home crowd in his first-round win at the world championships in Tokyo on Monday.
Second-seeded Momota’s career has been in free fall since a car crash more than two years ago that left him badly hurt, but he looked back on top form during a 21-16, 21-14 win over Mexico’s Lino Munoz.
