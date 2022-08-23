  • Second seed Kento Momota competes against Mexico's Lino Munoz in the first round of the badminton world championships in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO
    Second seed Kento Momota competes against Mexico's Lino Munoz in the first round of the badminton world championships in Tokyo on Monday. | KYODO

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

Showboating badminton star Kento Momota promised to cool down after being fired up by an adoring home crowd in his first-round win at the world championships in Tokyo on Monday.

Second-seeded Momota’s career has been in free fall since a car crash more than two years ago that left him badly hurt, but he looked back on top form during a 21-16, 21-14 win over Mexico’s Lino Munoz.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , ,