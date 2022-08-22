  • Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring Manchester City's second goal against Newcastle during their 3-3 draw in Newcastle, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS
    Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring Manchester City's second goal against Newcastle during their 3-3 draw in Newcastle, England, on Sunday. | REUTERS

London – Manchester City staged a thrilling rally as the Premier League champions fought Newcastle to a 3-3 draw, while Edouard Mendy’s embarrassing blunder condemned Chelsea to a 3-0 defeat at Leeds on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side was in danger of losing a league match for the first time since February after falling behind 3-1 in the second half at St James’ Park.

