  • Former world no. 1 Kento Momota has lost in the first round of four out of the seven tournaments he has entered this year. | REUTERS
Struggling former badminton world No. 1 Kento Momota said Sunday that he still feels “a lot of unease” as he bids to reclaim his world title next week in Tokyo.

Momota, once the sport’s undisputed king, has seen his career descend into free fall since a car crash more than two years ago that left him badly hurt.

