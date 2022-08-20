  • Rui Hachimura and the Wizards will face the Warriors in Japan during the preseason. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Washington – Rui Hachimura and France’s Killian Hayes will have the chance to play in front of their home countries’ fans when the NBA Global Games resume next month after a two-year layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Preseason contests are set for Japan and Abu Dhabi, while Paris and Mexico City will host regular-season games as the NBA, with nearly 70% of its social media followers from outside the United States, sends superstars to thrill its worldwide audience.

