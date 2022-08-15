Hideki Kuriyama let out a relieved sigh and stretched as the TV cameras were switched off and he was free to relax a little.

The Samurai Japan manager had spent the past several days in the U.S. and was whisked straight from the airport to a Tokyo hotel to recount his trip on Sunday night. The brief respite he got once the filming stopped may be one of his few moments of peace for a while. With preparations for the next World Baseball Classic about to ramp up, Kuriyama is going to be pretty busy.