    Samurai Japan manager Hideki Kuriyama is hopeful Shohei Ohtani will compete for Japan at the upcoming World Baseball Classic. | KYODO
Hideki Kuriyama let out a relieved sigh and stretched as the TV cameras were switched off and he was free to relax a little.

The Samurai Japan manager had spent the past several days in the U.S. and was whisked straight from the airport to a Tokyo hotel to recount his trip on Sunday night. The brief respite he got once the filming stopped may be one of his few moments of peace for a while. With preparations for the next World Baseball Classic about to ramp up, Kuriyama is going to be pretty busy.

