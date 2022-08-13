  • The Padres added former Nationals players Juan Soto (right) and Josh Bell at the trade deadline this season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
    The Padres added former Nationals players Juan Soto (right) and Josh Bell at the trade deadline this season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • SHARE

Juan Soto had barely landed, Josh Bell had just sat down and Josh Hader was starting to learn his new teammates’ names when Peter Seidler, the Padres’ owner, declared that “the art of the possible is here.”

But just as quickly as the Padres had reset all expectations for their season — and the franchise’s future — with a frenzied whirlwind at the MLB trading deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers delivered a fiery reminder of what San Diego still has to overcome, sweeping their division rivals in a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

, , , , ,