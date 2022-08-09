  • Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup will be Real Madrid's first competitive game of the season after their summer tour of the United States. | AFP-JIJI
    Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup will be Real Madrid's first competitive game of the season after their summer tour of the United States. | AFP-JIJI

Helsinki – Real Madrid are determined not to be knocked off their perch at the summit of European soccer this season as they prepare to start their campaign against Eintracht Frankfurt in the UEFA Super Cup in Helsinki on Wednesday.

Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti, who is the only manager to win the Champions League four times, said his side’s 1-0 victory over Liverpool in last season’s final made him “feel like no one should ever take your place”.

