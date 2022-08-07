  • Springbok center Damian de Allende tackles All Blacks full-back Jordie Barrett during their Rugby Championship match in Mbombela, South Africa, on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI
Mbombela, South Africa – South Africa beat New Zealand 26-10 on Saturday in the Rugby Championship opener in Mbombela, adding to the woes of the embattled All Blacks.

New Zealand flew to South Africa having lost four of their previous five matches amid calls for coach Ian Foster and captain Sam Cane to be sacked.

