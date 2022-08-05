  • Naomi Osaka (right) and Coco Gauff hug at the net after their match in San Jose, California, on Thursday. | KYODO
    Naomi Osaka (right) and Coco Gauff hug at the net after their match in San Jose, California, on Thursday. | KYODO

  • AFP-JIJI

  • SHARE

San Francisco – Teenager Coco Gauff built a big lead early then had to dig deep late for a 6-4, 6-4 victory over four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka at the WTA hardcourt tournament in San Jose, California, on Thursday.

The 18-year-old, who reached her first Grand Slam final at the French Open in June, needed just one break of serve to seize the first set 6-4 in the blockbuster encounter.

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

PHOTO GALLERY (CLICK TO ENLARGE)

,